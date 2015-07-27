SEOUL, July 27 General Motors' South Korean unit tentatively reached an annual wage deal with its labour union on Monday, averting a major strike at one of its key Asian production bases, a union spokesman told Reuters.

The management and labour union said they had agreed on the tentative deal, which includes a basic salary hike of 83,000 won ($71.17), a bonus of 4 million won and a one-off payment of 6.5 million won.

The deal is subject to a vote by South Korean workers, the union spokesman said. The company spokesman confirmed that the deal has finalized. ($1 = 1,166.2500 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)