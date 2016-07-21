SEOUL, July 21 South Korea's antitrust regulator
conducted an inspection of Google's local headquarters to
investigate whether the firm is engaged in anticompetitive
behaviour over its Android operating system, Yonhap News Agency
reported on Thursday.
Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said the Korea Fair Trade
Commission conducted the inspection last week and was probing
whether Google forced smartphone makers using Android on its
devices to not sell products using other operating systems.
Regulators began looking into the matter after the European
Union brought charges against Google for anticompetitive
behaviour earlier this year.
Google and the Korea Fair Trade Commission declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)