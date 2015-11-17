Nov 17 South Korea's Samyang Corp rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender to buy 34,900 tonnes of U.S.-origin wheat which closed on Nov. 13, South Korean traders said on Tuesday.

Prices were higher than expected, and it was unclear whether the tender will be reissued, the traders said.

The wheat had been sought for March to April shipment. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Anand Basu)