* Refiner buys 2 mln barrels Forties for Jan arrival
* Arbitrage opportunities open as EFS falls below $3 a
barrel
(Adds comments, background)
SEOUL Oct 21 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp
has bought a cargo of Forties crude oil from Europe's
North Sea, a spokesman said on Friday, indicating that the
arbitrage window for crude from the United Kingdom to Asia has
opened.
GS Caltex, equally owned by Chevron Corp and GS
Energy, purchased 2 million barrels of Forties for
January arrival, the company spokesman said without giving any
further details.
The narrowing of Brent's premium to Dubai swaps, or
Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) DUB-EFS-1M, to
below $3 a barrel this month has prompted Asian refiners like GS
Caltex to turn their attention to arbitrage crude from Europe.
Cash Dubai has held above $48 a barrel for most of October,
significantly higher than Platts' September average for the
crude at $43.33 a barrel.
"The dated Brent timespread is weaker than Dubai's and that
helps with the economics of buying Brent-linked crude," a trader
based in Singapore said. Both British Forties and Kazakhstan CPC
Blend crude are priced against dated Brent.
Earlier this month, GS Caltex and top refiner SK Energy
bought 2 million barrels of CPC Blend crude from
Kazakhstan for delivery in November and December after an
arbitrage window opened for delivery to Asia from the
Mediterranean.
On top of the CPC Blend crude, GS Caltex, South Korea's
second-largest refiner, made its first purchase of 1 million
barrels of U.S. Eagle Ford crude for a November arrival, showing
U.S. producers are actively seeking to supply crude since the
lifting of the country's export ban.
(Reporting By Jane Chung in SEOUL; Additional reporting by Mark
Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)