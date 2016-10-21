* Refiner buys 2 mln barrels Forties for Jan arrival

* Arbitrage opportunities open as EFS falls below $3 a barrel (Adds comments, background)

SEOUL Oct 21 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp has bought a cargo of Forties crude oil from Europe's North Sea, a spokesman said on Friday, indicating that the arbitrage window for crude from the United Kingdom to Asia has opened.

GS Caltex, equally owned by Chevron Corp and GS Energy, purchased 2 million barrels of Forties for January arrival, the company spokesman said without giving any further details.

The narrowing of Brent's premium to Dubai swaps, or Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) DUB-EFS-1M, to below $3 a barrel this month has prompted Asian refiners like GS Caltex to turn their attention to arbitrage crude from Europe.

Cash Dubai has held above $48 a barrel for most of October, significantly higher than Platts' September average for the crude at $43.33 a barrel.

"The dated Brent timespread is weaker than Dubai's and that helps with the economics of buying Brent-linked crude," a trader based in Singapore said. Both British Forties and Kazakhstan CPC Blend crude are priced against dated Brent.

Earlier this month, GS Caltex and top refiner SK Energy bought 2 million barrels of CPC Blend crude from Kazakhstan for delivery in November and December after an arbitrage window opened for delivery to Asia from the Mediterranean.

On top of the CPC Blend crude, GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest refiner, made its first purchase of 1 million barrels of U.S. Eagle Ford crude for a November arrival, showing U.S. producers are actively seeking to supply crude since the lifting of the country's export ban. (Reporting By Jane Chung in SEOUL; Additional reporting by Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)