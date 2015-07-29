KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 Hu-Chems Fine Chemical Corporation, a unit of South Korea's Taekwang Industrial Group, plans to invest $1 billion to build a plant to produce ammonia, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate in Malaysia, the company said in statement on Wednesday.

The plant, which will be Hu-Chems' first overseas chemical complex, will produce up to 600,000 tons of ammonia, 400,000 tons of nitric acid and 200,000 tons of ammonium nitrate a year, it added.

Hu-Chems will select a construction contractor within the first half of next year, with a plan to complete construction by 2018 and start commercial production in the first half of 2019, according to the statement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)