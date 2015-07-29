UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 Hu-Chems Fine Chemical Corporation, a unit of South Korea's Taekwang Industrial Group, plans to invest $1 billion to build a plant to produce ammonia, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate in Malaysia, the company said in statement on Wednesday.
The plant, which will be Hu-Chems' first overseas chemical complex, will produce up to 600,000 tons of ammonia, 400,000 tons of nitric acid and 200,000 tons of ammonium nitrate a year, it added.
Hu-Chems will select a construction contractor within the first half of next year, with a plan to complete construction by 2018 and start commercial production in the first half of 2019, according to the statement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.