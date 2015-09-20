UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 21 Hyundai Motor workers in South Korea plan partial strikes this week as the company and union have failed to come to agreement in talks on wages and pay structure reform, although negotiations will continue, a union spokesman said on Monday.
Hyundai Motor's unionised workers in South Korea will strike for four hours on Wednesday and for six hours on both Thursday and Friday, union spokesman Hwang Ki-tae told Reuters. Hyundai Motor's union employees in South Korea voted on Sept. 10 to authorise a strike. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Phil Berlowitz)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.