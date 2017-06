SEOUL, April 24 Private equity-owned ING Life Insurance Korea said on Monday it priced its initial pubic offering (IPO) near the lower end of an indicative range to raise a total of 1.1 trillion won ($973.54 million).

It priced the IPO at 33,000 won per share, compared with an indicative range of 31,500 won to 40,000 won per share, ING Life said in a filing. ($1 = 1,129.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)