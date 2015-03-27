BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties board recommends FY stock dividend
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 27 Korea Investment Corp (KIC), South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, is considering investing around 1-1.5 trillion won ($906 million-$1.36 billion) in three five-star hotels owned by Saudi Arabia-based Kingdom Holding Co, a South Korean newspaper reported on Friday.
The hotels include The Savoy in London, and KIC is considering taking about a 50 percent stake, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unnamed KIC and investment banking sources.
A KIC spokesman declined comment.
($1 = 1,103.8400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 25 Mexican financiers and politicians blasted populism at a top banking conference this week in a thinly veiled attack on the frontrunner for the 2018 presidential election - but some worry they overdid it and may have played right into his hands.