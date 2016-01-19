SEOUL Jan 19 The state-run Export-Import Bank
of Korea (KEXIM) said on Tuesday it plans to sign an agreement
with the Iranian central bank on providing up to about 5 billion
euros ($5.45 billion) in financing for South Korean companies
doing business there.
The specialist trade financing bank said in a statement it
plans to sign the agreement during the current quarter to
support contracts that South Korean companies win from Iran in
sectors including power generation, construction and
steel-making.
The move comes as South Korea hopes the lifting of
international sanctions on Iran this month would help its
companies secure new business opportunities at a time of
depressed export demand from China and other existing markets.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)