SEOUL Aug 25 South Korea's finance minister
said on Thursday his country will start trading with Iran using
the euro on Aug. 29.
"It will be implemented from next Monday," Yoo Il-ho told
reporters in Seoul, referring to a decision which will allow
trade between the two nations to be settled in the euro.
The move "will greatly resolve obstacles that stood in the
way of facilitating investment and trading with Iran," Yoo said,
and added that KEB Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank
and Woori Bank have been selected as settlement
banks.
Up till now, South Korea's purchases of Iranian oil and
payments for construction projects in Iran have been settled in
the won, restricting business activities even after the lifting
of Western sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.
(Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)