SEOUL May 7 South Korea on Thursday condemned
as "historic distortion" an effort by Japan to register 19th
century industrial facilities as U.N. World Heritage sites,
urging full disclosure of Japan's use of Korean forced labour.
Japan's move to list the 23 industrial sites, many of them
coal mines, shipyards and steel mills dating back to 1850, in a
UNESCO programme, has stoked anger in South Korea as another
attempt to gloss over Japan's brutal colonial and wartime past.
"Space and time continue. Japan is unable to deny (forced
labour) existed, so it is trying to avoid it," a South Korean
foreign ministry official told a small group of Western media.
"It can possibly turn into another case of historic
distortion," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.
Japan's bid, and South Korea's objection, are likely to
further fuel diplomatic tension between the Asian neighbours,
centred on issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the
Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.
South Korea's ties with Japan have long been marred by what
Seoul sees as Japanese leaders' reluctance to atone for the
country's wartime past, including a full recognition of its role
in forcing Korean women into prostitution at military brothels.
The neighbours are also embroiled in a territorial dispute
over islands that lie between them.
South Korea's foreign ministry said seven of the 23 sites
were run as forced labour camps, employing about 57,900 Koreans
during Japan's colonisation of Korea, and 94 workers died there.
Japan sees the sites as evidence of its industrial
modernisation, and has said the UNESCO listing relates to their
use in the period before World War Two.
The Foreign Ministry in China, where there are bitter
memories about its occupation by Japan before and during World
War Two, said UNESCO applications should "not beautify the
history of colonialism".
On Monday, Japan said UNESCO's advisory panel had backed the
application, recommending enlistment of the sites as World
Heritage locations at a June session of the U.N. cultural body.
South Korean officials plan to meet Japanese officials this
month to try and negotiate revisions to Tokyo's application, the
ministry said.
