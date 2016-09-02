SEOUL, Sept 2 State-run utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO) on Friday agreed a deal on developing nuclear
energy in Kenya, as the African nation looks to broaden its
sources of electricity.
The company and the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board (KNEB)
signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the
construction of nuclear projects and sharing expertise, South
Korea's energy ministry said in a statement.
East Africa's largest economy aims to add nuclear power with
a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts by 2033, the ministry said.
Blackouts are common in Kenya, partly because of an ageing
energy network and insufficient generation capacity. Many
businesses in Nairobi and other big towns operate back-up
generators.
South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest user of nuclear
power, has developed its own nuclear industry, constructing and
operating its reactors through KEPCO.
A KEPCO-led consortium in 2009 won a contract to build four
nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, which are under
construction.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)