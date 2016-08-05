SEOUL Aug 5 State-owned Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) is in talks with the Kazakhstan government to pull out of
an oil field project due to disappointing exploration results, a
KNOC spokesman said on Friday.
KNOC heads a Korean consortium which holds 27 percent of
Kazakhstan's Zhambyl oil block on the coast of the Caspian Sea.
The group has invested a total of about $250 million on
acquiring the stake and exploration since 2008.
"After discovering less oil reserves than expected, we are
in discussions with our Kazakhstan counterpart to drop out of
the oil field project," the spokesman said.
KNOC is currently waiting for approval from Kazakhstan's
government to finalise its pullout, he added.
According to its website, KNOC and its Korean consortium
owns a 27 percent stake in the Zhambyl block, with the remainder
owned by Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMyunayGas (KMG).
KNOC holds a 9.45 percent interest in the joint operation for
the oil field.
KNOC's spokesman said the consortium would abandon its stake
if the talks were finalised, having intially acquired it for $85
million.
Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, imports almost all of
its oil and gas and has engaged in overseas exploration and
production projects since 2008 in a bid to secure its fuel
needs.
In recent years, the country's state-run energy firms have
been come under pressure over loss making overseas assets,
prompting them to sell some of their overseas projects as part
of a broad debt-cutting and restructuring plan.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)