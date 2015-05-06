SEOUL May 6 Popular South Korean boy band
Bigbang is back on the music scene after a three-year hiatus,
with a new single delving into the stresses of daily life.
The track, entitled "Loser", has dominated South Korea's
online music charts since its release on May 1 and its video has
seen more than 12 million hits on YouTube. It has also ranked
top on the iTunes single charts of Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore
and Taiwan, where the band has many fans.
The quintet had taken time off while band members focused on
their solo careers. They hope to release a single a month until
August, culminating in a new album in September.
"Society is very competitive. I think the word 'loser' can
explain many problems from competition and many people are
struggling to survive," band member Taeyang said in an interview
on Wednesday. "It is comforting that we are singing on their
behalf and that is why people love this song."
While Korean pop, known as "K-pop," projects a wholesome
image to its fans, it has also been criticised by some of the
public for its cut-throat competition and the way it treats
young talent, such as excessively long hours and low pay until
they make it big.
"Many training places churn out the same people," Taeyang
said. "I believe music must show the identities that each of us
has."
The "Korean Wave" of music has swamped Asia, winning fans
from Tokyo to Singapore and beyond but it has had little impact
in Europe and the United States with the exception of Psy's
"Gangnam Style" hit in 2012.
Bigbang, which lead singer G-Dragon hopes can reap success
further west, are known for being heavily involved in their
music production as opposed to other K-pop groups which focus on
their slick dance routines.
The band is managed by YG Entertainment Inc, one
of South Korea's three main K-pop talent agencies, with acts
including Psy and a market value of $637 million. YG said last
year the private equity arm of French luxury goods giant LVMH
would invest up to $80 million in the firm.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Minwoo Park; Editing by Alison
Williams)