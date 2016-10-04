SEOUL Oct 4 South Korean boy band SHINee
prepared on Tuesday to release its fifth full-length album, "1
of 1", saying its retro sound was a new concept for the group.
"It is a new jack swing type of song and I think its retro
sound can really attract people," band member Jonghyun told a
news conference in the South Korean capital.
SHINee is scheduled to perform on Thursday on Mnet's M
Countdown music chart show, and meet fans on Oct. 16 in Seoul,
the group's management agency said.
K-pop has made its mark not only in Asia but also
internationally as the popularity of Korean cinema and
television shows has grown in recent years, a phenomenon known
as "Hallyu", or the Korean cultural wave.
