SEOUL/SINGAPORE Jan 27 South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Wednesday it would restart its naphtha cracker in Daesan on the country's west coast "soon", following an unexpected shutdown the day before due to "process troubles".

A company spokesman did not give further details on the expected restart date for the 1.04 million-tonnes-per-year (TPY) cracker, although traders not related to the firm said it would probably come back online this week.

They added that the shutdown would likely crimp demand for naphtha by the equivalent of a medium-range vessel in a market already marked by heavy prompt supplies.

A monthly record volume of 2.2 million tonnes of Western naphtha has arrived in Asia in January, and is expected to be followed by at least another 1.7 million tonnes next month.

Spot premiums in South Korea flipped into discounts on Jan. 11 for the first time since early November due to weak fundamentals.

But traders added that LG Chem may have room for more naphtha feedstock.

"LG's cracker shutdown is one more bearish factor for the market, but its overall naphtha inventories may not be that high as recent rough weather has made it difficult for vessels to discharge cargoes at Daesan," said one of the traders. LG Chem did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this point.

The company also runs a 1.16 million TPY naphtha cracker in the southern city of Yeosu.

Lotte Chemical and Hanwha Total also operate crackers in the Daesan area. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)