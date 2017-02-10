SEOUL Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.

"When new suppliers enter, they cannot request destination restrictions ... we can secure supplies that don't carry destination restrictions," Lee Seung-hoon, chief executive and president of KOGAS, said at a forum in Seoul.

Lee also said the company could secure U.S. shale gas if it participates in new liquefaction facility projects under a U.S. Trump administration.

"U.S. trade pressure is likely to increase, but U.S. gas investments can work as a tool against trade pressue," he said.

