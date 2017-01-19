SEOUL Jan 19 South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp said on Thursday it had submitted a letter of intent earlier this month to acquire Singapore petrochemical company Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC).

Lotte Chemical said in a filing to the stock exchange in South Korea that it had been short-listed on Jan. 10 to acquire the Singapore firm, adding that details had not been decided.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)