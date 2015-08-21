SEOUL Aug 21 South Korean makers and sellers of processed foods are feasting on a share price rally as household patterns change and busy consumers choose manufactured meals instead of cooking at home or dining out.

Food and beverage shares gained 28 percent this year, propelling the sub-index to a price/earnings ratio of 30.5, nearly triple that of the broader market.

Shares of ready-meal makers Ottogi Corp and Shinsegae Food Co Ltd have both nearly doubled this year, while ingredients maker CJ Freshway Corp is up 57 percent and bread and snack maker Seoul Food Industrial Co is up 153 percent.

"Shares of companies related to home-meal replacements have risen sharply, reflecting structural changes in society such as the increasing number of single-member households and working women," said Kim Seung, an analyst at SK Securities.

The number of single-occupant households in South Korea has risen 22 percent over five years, outpacing the 6 percent gain in the total number of households, while the share of women with paid jobs hit a record 52.7 percent in June.

Data from Korea Seven, operator of leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven, showed sales of lunchboxes jumped 87.6 percent in first-half 2015 from the previous year. Chain operators BGF Retail Co and GS Retail Co said sales of lunchboxes rose 20.1 and 38.9 percent, respectively, as the lunchbox trend took hold.

Shares in both BGF Retail and GS Retail have more than doubled this year.

Analysts expect the sector to continue to post gains as sales of home-meal replacements grow in line with demographic changes favouring more single households and with a quick economic turnaround looking increasingly unlikely.

NH Investment & Securities forecasts sales of home replacement meals of between 1.5 trillion won ($1.26 billion) and 2 trillion won this year, up from 1.3 trillion won in 2014.

SK Securities' Kim said investors should treat food-related shares as non-cyclical in the current volatile equity market, and could expect convenience food manufacturers to further improve their profits.

Singles in South Korea rarely cook for themselves: "I tend to have lunch boxes three or four times a week as the prices are cheap and it's really convenient compared to cooking at home," said Seo Jeong-min, 24, adding he was living in Seoul away from his family for work.

($1 = 1,193.9400 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Tony Munroe and Eric Meijer)