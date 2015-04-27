(Recasts, adds name of entity in fourth paragraph)

SEOUL, April 27 A former fund manager in South Korea has been taken into custody by prosecutors as part of a probe into possible inappropriate bond trading practices, the prosecutor's office said on Monday.

South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in January that the fund manager, whom it did not identify, had inappropriately managed client assets by "parking" as much as 460 billion won ($428.86 million) in bonds in local brokerages in 2013.

At the time of the trades, the fund manager was with ING Investment Management Korea, which was part of Dutch financial services firm ING Groep. Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd bought the South Korean unit in December 2013.

The investigation by the Seoul Southern District Public Prosecutors' Office is based on findings announced earlier this year by the FSS, which in January ordered Macquarie Investment Management Korea Co Ltd to fire the fund manager.

The prosecutor's office declined to comment on the future direction of the investigation, including what, if any, charges the fund manager faces. He has not been charged.

Macquarie declined to comment on the investigation regarding actions undertaken prior to its acquisition of the unit, it said in an emailed statement. A Singapore-based spokeswoman for ING did not have an immediate comment.

Parking is a practice that involves delaying the registration of securities traded with the hope of benefitting from the delay, violating contract rules.

Under the fund manager's direction, the firm purchased bonds but delayed entering them onto its books by settling payment later, seeking to capitalise on possible gains made in the time difference, the FSS said in January. Clients lost some 11.3 billion won, the FSS said.

Seven local brokerages that the FSS found had worked to conceal the inappropriate trades were raided by prosecutors on Monday, the prosecutors' office said. ($1 = 1,072.6200 won) (Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu, Lee Shin-hyung and Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Jane Merriman)