SEOUL Nov 30 South Korean shares slumped on Monday in choppy trading, with investors avoiding risk after Chinese stocks extended last week's sharp losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.8 percent lower at 1,991.97 points, posting the biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 23.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 538.7 billion won ($465.52 million) of KOSPI shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,158.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Friday's close of 1,153.0. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)