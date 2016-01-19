(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 19 South Korean shares rose modestly
on Tuesday on hopes that China will roll out more stimulus
measures after reporting its slowest annual economic growth in
25 years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.6 percent at 1,889.64 points, after falling as much as 0.6
percent in morning trade.
China is South Korea's largest trading partner.
However, offshore investors were net sellers for a ninth
straight day, dumping a net 272.6 billion won ($226.07 million)
worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
Meanwhile, institutions bought stocks on the dips,
supporting the broader market.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,205.9 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent
compared to Monday's close of 1,210.9.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)