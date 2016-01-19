(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 19 South Korean shares rose modestly on Tuesday on hopes that China will roll out more stimulus measures after reporting its slowest annual economic growth in 25 years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,889.64 points, after falling as much as 0.6 percent in morning trade.

China is South Korea's largest trading partner.

However, offshore investors were net sellers for a ninth straight day, dumping a net 272.6 billion won ($226.07 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

Meanwhile, institutions bought stocks on the dips, supporting the broader market.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,205.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,210.9. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)