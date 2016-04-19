UPDATE 3-Apple considers bidding for big stake in Toshiba chip business - report
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 19 The South Korean won rose sharply on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea's Governor Lee Ju-yeol said rate changes would have limited effect in boosting the economy following the central bank's decision to hold rates for 10 straight months.
The currency was quoted at 1,136.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.2 percent from Monday's close of 1,150.2.
South Korean shares wobbled later in the day after marking another high for this year early in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,011.36 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Creditors seen approving chip unit as loan collateral - sources (Adds creditors likely to approve loans with chip business as collateral)
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.