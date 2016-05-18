* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 18 South Korean shares finished at a 10-week low on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data revived market expectations that the Federal Reseve will raise interest rates this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,956.73 points.

The South Korean won slipped to the lowest level since mid-March of this year as the dollar perked up. The won was quoted at 1,182.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,173.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)