UPDATE 2-Australia's Tabcorp disappoints as British startup's costs grow
* Tabcorp pursuing competition approvals for Tatts merger (Recasts throughout, adds CFO comments and market reaction)
SEOUL May 18 South Korean shares finished at a 10-week low on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data revived market expectations that the Federal Reseve will raise interest rates this year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,956.73 points.
The South Korean won slipped to the lowest level since mid-March of this year as the dollar perked up. The won was quoted at 1,182.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,173.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* U.S. jobs data for January in focus * Won could possibly touch 1,130-1,140 level -analyst SEOUL, Feb 2 The South Korean won and shares rose to multi-month highs early on Thursday as the dollar stayed flat after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no further clues over future rate moves while keeping to its positive outlook for the U.S. economy. The won stood at 1,153.4 to the dollar as of 0227 GMT, up 0.4 percent versus the previous close of 1,158.1. It briefly reached its
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday after a stronger yen soured sentiment, while Toyota Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly sales in the United States.