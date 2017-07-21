FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stocks rally for 7th session, won spikes
July 21, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a day ago

S.Korean stocks rally for 7th session, won spikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended at a record high on Friday as foreign investors accelerated their purchases in local equities later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,450.06 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 282.4 billion won worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won spiked as risk-on mood was supported by the European Central Bank's comments to put the tapering issue on the table this autumn, which broadly pressured the dollar.

The won was quoted at 1,118.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,125.5.

For the week, the KOSPI and the won gained 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent each, respectively.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

