CORRECTED-S.Korean won ends at 4-month high as dollar recoils after Fed

(Corrects milestone to 4-month high, not 8-month high)

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean won finished at a four-month high on Thursday as the dollar sagged after Federal Reserve seemed less confident about raising interest rates due to sluggish U.S. inflation.

The won was quoted at 1,112.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest close since March 27.

Several currency traders in Seoul said they suspected that foreign exchange authorities purchased dollars to temper the won's gains ahead of the closing bell.

Authorities declined to comment on the matter.

It rose 0.8 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,121.8.

South Korean shares also ended stronger, riding a global rally in riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,443.24 points.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to dump local stocks to take profits. They sold a net 211 billion won ($189.56 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)