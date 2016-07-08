* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 8 The South Korean won and shares finished weaker on Friday as broad dollar strength dragged them lower.

The won was quoted at 1,161.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,154.6.

The won lost 1.4 percent, its biggest weekly percentage loss in six weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 1,963.10 points.

Foreign investors turned to net buyers near end-session, purchasing 41.3 billion won ($35.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Shares declined 1.2 percent this week. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)