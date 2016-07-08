* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 8 The South Korean won and
shares finished weaker on Friday as broad dollar strength
dragged them lower.
The won was quoted at 1,161.8 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent versus
Thursday's close of 1,154.6.
The won lost 1.4 percent, its biggest weekly percentage loss
in six weeks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.6 percent at 1,963.10 points.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers near end-session,
purchasing 41.3 billion won ($35.59 million) worth of KOSPI
shares.
Shares declined 1.2 percent this week.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)