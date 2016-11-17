* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 17 The South Korean won fell on Thursday on broad strength in the U.S. dollar and a slight pullback in risk appetite.

The won was quoted at 1,175.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,169.2.

South Korean shares were little changed with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 1,980.55 points.

Offshore snapped a four-day selling spree and bought a net 56.8 billion won ($48.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares, but local institutions offset the positive influence on the index by selling on the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)