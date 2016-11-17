Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 17 The South Korean won fell on Thursday on broad strength in the U.S. dollar and a slight pullback in risk appetite.
The won was quoted at 1,175.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,169.2.
South Korean shares were little changed with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 1,980.55 points.
Offshore snapped a four-day selling spree and bought a net 56.8 billion won ($48.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares, but local institutions offset the positive influence on the index by selling on the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also