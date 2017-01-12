* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Jan 12 The South Korean won finished at a one-month high on Thursday as the dollar sagged after incoming U.S. prisident Donald Trump's news conference ended with little clarity on his economic policies, weighing on the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,184.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.0 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,196.4. It was the highest close since December 15, 2016.

South Korean shares extended their rally with the help of Samsung Electronics, which rose more than 1 percent to mark another record high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,087.14 points.

Offshore investors have been buyers of KOSPI shares for 12 days, purchasing a net 32.4 billion won ($27.39 million) worth on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)