SEOUL, April 26 South Korean shares ended at
their highest in six years on Wednesday, as strong first-quarter
earnings boosted investment sentiment and raised expectations
for further price gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.5 percent at 2,207.84 points, the strongest level since May
2, 2011.
Offshore investors have been net stock buyers for five
consecutive sessions, purchasing 293.2 billion won ($260.75
million) worth of KOSPI shares for Wednesday.
The South Korean won ended a tick firmer, erasing
earlier losses, on high demand for the currency due to the large
amount of stock purchases.
The won was quoted at 1,125.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Tuesday's close of
1,125.4.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)