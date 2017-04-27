* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 27 South Korean shares shook off early losses and rebounded to near six-year highs on Thursday as Samsung Electronics' shares surged and as individual investors ramped up buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,209.46 points, its highest close since May 2, 2011.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended up 2.4 percent at 2,192,000 won, its highest close since listing.

The stock surged after the company revealed plans to cancel its existing treasury shares worth over $35 billion by 2018.

Individual investors purchased a net 154.8 billion won ($137.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Foreign investors turned to net buyers, snapping up shares for the six straight session. They bought a net 10 billion won worth for the day.

The South Korean won slumped as U.S. President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan failed to meet the markets' expectations.

The won was quoted at 1,130.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,125.1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)