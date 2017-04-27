* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 27 South Korean shares shook off
early losses and rebounded to near six-year highs on Thursday as
Samsung Electronics' shares surged and as individual
investors ramped up buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,209.46 points, its highest close since May
2, 2011.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
ended up 2.4 percent at 2,192,000 won, its highest close since
listing.
The stock surged after the company revealed plans to cancel
its existing treasury shares worth over $35 billion by 2018.
Individual investors purchased a net 154.8 billion won
($137.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers, snapping up shares
for the six straight session. They bought a net 10 billion won
worth for the day.
The South Korean won slumped as U.S. President Donald
Trump's tax-cut plan failed to meet the markets' expectations.
The won was quoted at 1,130.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,125.1.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)