UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 4 South Korean shares finished at a record high on Thursday as robust exports and upbeat corporate earnings attracted foreign investors while hopes for a economic stimulus grew as the presidential election approaches.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up nearly 1 percent at 2,241.24 points, it highest close ever.
Foreign investors purchased a net 361.4 billion won ($319.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The South Korean won was weaker after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at its May policy meeting but downplayed recent economic weakness, a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year.
The won was quoted at 1,132.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,130.5.
For the week, the KOSPI rose 1.6 percent, marking a third straight week of gains while the won gained 0.5 percent. The markets were opened only on Tuesday and Thursday this week.
South Korean markets will be closed on Friday due to national holiday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, June 19 CI Investments portfolio manager Joshua Varghese said on Monday he would like Hudson's Bay Co to address U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment's call for the retailer to unlock the value of its real-estate holdings.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)