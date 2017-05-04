* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 4 South Korean shares finished at a record high on Thursday as robust exports and upbeat corporate earnings attracted foreign investors while hopes for a economic stimulus grew as the presidential election approaches.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up nearly 1 percent at 2,241.24 points, it highest close ever.

Foreign investors purchased a net 361.4 billion won ($319.10 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won was weaker after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at its May policy meeting but downplayed recent economic weakness, a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year.

The won was quoted at 1,132.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,130.5.

For the week, the KOSPI rose 1.6 percent, marking a third straight week of gains while the won gained 0.5 percent. The markets were opened only on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

South Korean markets will be closed on Friday due to national holiday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)