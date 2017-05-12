US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as beaten down tech stocks rebound
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 12 South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as foreign investors accelerated their stock-selling for profit-taking, but ended the week with the biggest weekly percentage gain in nine weeks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,286.02 points.
The index rose 2 percent on a weekly basis.
Offshore investors snapped a five-day buying streak and sold a net 306.5 billion won ($271.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The won was quoted at 1,127.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little moved compared to Thursday's close of 1,127.9.
The local currency gained 0.5 percent for the week. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.