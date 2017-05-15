* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 15 South Korean shares edged up on
Monday along with other Asian markets, despite worries of
disruption from the "Wannacry" ransomeware cyberattack and a
missile test by North Korea over the weekend.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 2,290.65 points, staying close to a record
high of 2,296.37 reached on May 11.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 95.9 billion
won ($85.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won gained 0.34 percent, shrugging
off Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.
The won was quoted at 1,123.6 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up compared to Friday's close
of 1,127.4.
($1 = 1,122.7100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)