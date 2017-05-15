* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 15 South Korean shares edged up on Monday along with other Asian markets, despite worries of disruption from the "Wannacry" ransomeware cyberattack and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,290.65 points, staying close to a record high of 2,296.37 reached on May 11.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 95.9 billion won ($85.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won gained 0.34 percent, shrugging off Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

The won was quoted at 1,123.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up compared to Friday's close of 1,127.4.

($1 = 1,122.7100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)