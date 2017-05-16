* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL May 16 The South Korean won
finished at its highest in six weeks on Tuesday, as investor
appetite for riskier assets improved in the wake of firmer
global oil prices.
The won was quoted at 1,116.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,123.6. It was the highest closing level
since April 3.
South Korean shares were slightly higher with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ending 0.2 percent
higher at 2,295.33 points.
Foreign investors have been net sellers of KOSPI shares for
three straight sessions, offloading 106.5 billion won ($95.5
million) worth on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)