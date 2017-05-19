* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 19 The South Korean won edged down, though stocks held steady on Friday as investors showed mixed views about the risks posed to emerging markets by the political turmoil in Washington following reports that President Donald Trump had tried to interfere with a federal investigation.

The won was quoted at 1,127.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,124.5.

South Korean shares held steady and the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,288.48 points.

Offshore investors purchased a net 40.7 billion won ($36.12 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. They have been net buyers for four straight sessions.

Both the won and KOSPI barely moved on a weekly basis. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)