SEOUL May 19 The South Korean won edged
down, though stocks held steady on Friday as investors showed
mixed views about the risks posed to emerging markets by the
political turmoil in Washington following reports that President
Donald Trump had tried to interfere with a federal
investigation.
The won was quoted at 1,127.2 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus
Thursday's close of 1,124.5.
South Korean shares held steady and the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at
2,288.48 points.
Offshore investors purchased a net 40.7 billion won ($36.12
million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. They have been net
buyers for four straight sessions.
Both the won and KOSPI barely moved on a weekly basis.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)