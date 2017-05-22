* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 22 The South Korean won posted its biggest daily percentage gain in more than a month on Monday as the dollar weakened broadly on political turmoil surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump.

The won was quoted at 1,118.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.8 percent from Friday's close of 1,127.2. It was the biggest daily gain since April 13 when the won rose more than 1 percent.

Some dealers said they suspected authorities had stepped in to curb the won's volatility around midday when the won jumped more than 1 percent versus the dollar.

South Korean shares rose on foreign demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,304.03. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)