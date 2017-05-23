Nikkei slips as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
SEOUL May 23 South Korean stocks rose for the third consecutive session to a record high on Tuesday, supported by strong demand from local institutions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed to an all-time high of 2,326.57 points, before closing up 0.3 percent at 2,311.74.
Local institutions bought a net 281.3 billion won ($250.34 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors sold a net 54.9 billion won worth.
The South Korean won weakened against the dollar as investors sought safe havens following a bomb attack in Manchester, England, that killed at least 22 people.
The won was quoted at 1,124.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent versus Monday's close of 1,118.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr