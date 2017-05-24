* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 24 South Korean shares rose for a fourth straight session and ended at a new high on Wednesday, though further gains were capped by caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's May policy meeting minutes.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,317.34 points, the highest close on record.

The Fed minutes will be released later on Wednesday and investors will be on the lookout for any hints about a rise in interest rates next month.

Offshore investors were net sellers, offloading 83.4 billion won ($74.1 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won edged down, standing at 1,126.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,124.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)