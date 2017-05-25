* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 25 South Korean shares rallied on Thursday for a fifth session to finish at an all-time high, supported by positive comments from the Bank of Korea on the economy and offshore stock purchases.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at a record high of 2,342.93 points, outstripping Wednesday's close of 2,317.34 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 118.3 billion won ($106.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won jumped nearly 1 percent to a more than one-week high as minutes of a May meeting of U.S. Federal Reserve officials showed they agreed to tighten monetary policies gradually.

The won was quoted at 1,116.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, the highest since May 16. It was up 0.9 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,126.8. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)