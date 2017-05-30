* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL May 30 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the main bourse after a strong rally that was boosted by expectations for stronger economic growth and second-quarter earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,343.68 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 50.5 billion won ($44.90 million) of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won also inched down amid cautious trading ahead of economic data releases in the U.S. jobs data and exports data at home mainly in focus.

The won was quoted at 1,125.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from Monday's close of 1,121.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)