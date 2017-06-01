European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 1 The South Korean won and shares ended flat on Thursday as the market sentiment cooled, taking their cue from a weaker Wall Street and a slight fall in oil prices.
Investors were also waiting for the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The won was quoted at 1,122.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,119.5.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,344.61 points.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 18.2 billion won ($16.22 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest