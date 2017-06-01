* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 1 The South Korean won and shares ended flat on Thursday as the market sentiment cooled, taking their cue from a weaker Wall Street and a slight fall in oil prices.

Investors were also waiting for the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The won was quoted at 1,122.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,119.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,344.61 points.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 18.2 billion won ($16.22 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)