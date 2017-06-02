* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 2 Seoul shares extended gains to close at a fresh record high on Friday as the market sentiment was boosted by strong economic growth at home and as Wall Street received a boost from strong U.S. employment data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.2 percent to hit 2,371.72, its highest ever closing level.

The KOSPI's gaining run began on April 11 and has added 11.7 percent since, while advancing 17 percent this year. High expectations for robust second-quarter earnings among local companies helped drive the index higher.

Since the index breached an all-time closing high on May 4, it has renewed the record eight times in less than a month.

For the week, the main bourse gained 0.7 percent. It posted its seventh straight week of gains, the longest weekly run since early March of 2015.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,121.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed compared to Thursday's close of 1,122.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)