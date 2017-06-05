* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 5 The South Korean won closed moderately higher with the greenback weighed by news of slower-than-expected U.S. job growth, indicating the labour market may be losing momentum despite a fall in the unemployment rate.

The won was quoted at 1,118.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.31 percent versus Friday's close of 1,121.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.13 percent at 2,368.62 points, pausing after ending trade on Friday at 2,371.72 - its highest ever close.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)