Australia shares rise on commodity prices; NZ up
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners gained on rising commodity prices and financial stocks turned positive after two straight sessions of losses.
SEOUL, June 7 The South Korean won declined to end at a one-week low on Wednesday as risk-off sentiment consolidated while investors focused on a range of market-sensitive events on Thursday.
These events comprise Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, a European Central Bank policy meeting, and Britain's general election.
The won was quoted at 1,124.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent versus Monday's close of 1,118.3. Markets were closed on Tuesday.
South Korean shares slumped as domestic institutions increased their selling of local equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,380.14 points.
Foreign investors purchased a net 114.5 billion won ($101.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while local institutions offloaded a net 296.6 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* KOSPI trapped in narrow range on lack of momentum * Won finds some support from local exporters SEOUL, June 22 Declining global dollar demand and local exporters lent some support to the South Korean won early on Thursday after it was pushed to a two-month low in the previous session. The won was quoted at 1,140.8 per dollar as of 0241 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's onshore close. "We're seeing steady dollar sales from local exporters w
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.