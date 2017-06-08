Nikkei slips as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won turned higher on Thursday, reversing course on late dollar sales by exporters, though activity was subdued ahead of key global events including former FBI director James Comey's congressional testimony and UK elections.
The won was quoted at 1,122.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close at 1,124.0.
South Korean shares also quashed intraday losses, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.2 percent at 2,363.57 points.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers, purchasing a net 280.5 billion won worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan stocks rose to their highest in 27 years on Thursday, buoyed by technology shares. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,381.01. Earlier in the session, it hit 10,397.04, its highest since April 1990. The index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex dropped up to 0.1 percent. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherr