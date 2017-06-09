US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as oil hovers near multi-month lows
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
SEOUL, June 9 South Korean shares closed at all-time highs on Friday, expanding their year-to-date gains to over 17 percent on hopes for better earnings in the technology and brokerage sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 2,381.69 points, its highest-ever level.
The index marked eight straight weeks of gains, the longest such run since end-April, 2010.
Foreign investors turned net buyers, purchasing 146.7 billion won's ($130.63 million) worth of KOSPO shares for the day.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,123.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, steady compared to Thursday's close of 1,122.1.
The currency ended the week slightly weaker. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
June 22 Trading in the U.S.-listed shares of Sears Canada Inc was halted on Thursday pending news, two days after reports the Canadian retailer was preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks.
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.