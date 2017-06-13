* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's share index
recouped most of the previous day's losses on Tuesday as a sharp
drop in tech shares attracted bargain hunters, triggering hefty
rebounds for counters such as LG Display and SK
Hynix.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.7 percent at 2,374.70 points, after shedding 1 percent on
Monday amid a global tech sell-off.
Shares of LG Display rose 7.7 percent, recovering Monday's
losses, while market heavyweight SK Hynix rose 2.3 percent.
Local institutions purchased a net 165.8 billion won
($147.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares while offshore investors
offloaded 78.3 billion won worth.
The South Korean won finished flat ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's June policy decision. With an interest rate
hike widely expected, markets are looking more for any clues
from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on rate prospects for the rest of
the year.
The won was quoted at 1,128.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,127.3.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)