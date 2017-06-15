Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares slid down on Thursday as local institutions sold local equities after U.S. central bank raised interest rates as expected and gave more details of its plans to reduce its massive bond portfolio.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,361.65 points.
Domestic institutions offloaded a net 304.2 billion won ($270.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors purchased a net 11.1 billion won worth.
The South Korean won ended steady with traders unsure of the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans.
The won was quoted at 1,124.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, barely changed compared with Wednesday's close of 1,123.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SHANGHAI, June 22 China's blue-chips extended gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index, but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened sentiment.
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.