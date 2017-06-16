SE Asia Stocks-Wary in thin trade; Singapore gains
By Nicole Pinto June 22 Southeast Asian stock markets trod with caution in thin trading on Thursday, while broader Asian shares rose as oil prices recovered from a 10-month low recorded overnight. Oil prices took heart after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, however investors remained cautious over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut. Iran's oil minister also commented that members of oil-cartel are considering de